Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Reaches $14,413.25

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $14,413.25 and approximately $11.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,662.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.05 or 0.08807593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00322631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.77 or 0.00935864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00080679 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00410633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00286727 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

