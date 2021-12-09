BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.11% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

