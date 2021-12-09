BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:MVT opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

