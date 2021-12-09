Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.41. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.