BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $387,162.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00345605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00143651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00090194 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,640,821,131 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

