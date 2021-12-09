BitcoinPoS Price Reaches $0.11 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $555,769.26 and $6,127.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,190,024 coins and its circulating supply is 4,978,570 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

