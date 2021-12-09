Bitcoin CZ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $20,784.54 and approximately $79.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 70% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,796,127 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

