Bismuth Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $367.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003395 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000141 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,141,867 coins and its circulating supply is 23,006,544 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.