Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 42,550 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,550 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after acquiring an additional 173,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.