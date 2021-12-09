Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,502 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $289.00 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

