Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:WTS opened at $195.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.