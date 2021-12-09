Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $61.72 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 3.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $61,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 82,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL opened at $230.50 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

