Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,225 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 90,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 160,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 54.3% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 119,294 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

