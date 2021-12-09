Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $169.67 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $268.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day moving average of $158.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

