Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

