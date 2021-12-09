BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $23.79

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $23.01. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.