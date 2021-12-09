Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $369.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $234.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 158.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 823.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

