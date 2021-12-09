BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.40. 239,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

