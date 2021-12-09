BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 33.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

