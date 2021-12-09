BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 1,326,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,589. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 174.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,993,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

