Bell Bank Purchases Shares of 7,780 Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $541.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

