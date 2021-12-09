Bell Bank Purchases 827 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

