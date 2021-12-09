Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.19 and last traded at $75.19. 1,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 839,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

