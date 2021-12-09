BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

