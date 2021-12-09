BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $285.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.73 and a 200 day moving average of $286.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

