BCS Wealth Management Purchases 7,377 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.69% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $10,458,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $8,342,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $27.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

