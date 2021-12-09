BCS Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth about $363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

