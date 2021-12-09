BCS Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $164.56 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

