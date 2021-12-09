BCS Wealth Management Grows Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 1.27% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,719,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 455.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.84.

