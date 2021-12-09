BCS Wealth Management Acquires 8,255 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.