BASIC (BASIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $777,583.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $52.11 million and $777,583.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

