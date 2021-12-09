Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of BASFY opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

