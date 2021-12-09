Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

GOLD stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

