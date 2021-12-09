Barclays Trims Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price to €130.00

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safran from €155.00 ($174.16) to €145.00 ($162.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Safran has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

