Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.58.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

