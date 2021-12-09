Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 235,377 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

