Barclays Lowers Persimmon (LON:PSN) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.78).

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.29) to GBX 3,410 ($45.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.69) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($45.35) to GBX 3,470 ($46.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,254.40 ($43.16).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,855 ($37.86) on Monday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,432 ($32.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($43.39). The firm has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,693.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,978.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,157.74).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

