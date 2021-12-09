Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New C$154.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$154.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.33.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO opened at $109.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.