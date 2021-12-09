Bank of America Corp DE Sells 219,407 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 219,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Holly Energy Partners worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

HEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

