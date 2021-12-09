Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,194 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Apollo Investment worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 31.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $855.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

