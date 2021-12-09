Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 184,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,304 shares of company stock worth $654,323 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

