Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

