Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

