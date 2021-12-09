Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce $81.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $84.10 million. Banc of California posted sales of $68.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $275.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.63. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.