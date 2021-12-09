Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Cap of $29.73 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Banano has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $29.73 million and approximately $375,467.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058201 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,065 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

