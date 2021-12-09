Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

