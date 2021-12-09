Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.