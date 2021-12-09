Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Tops $176.46 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.80 or 0.00031651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $176.46 million and $13.31 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,169,393 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

