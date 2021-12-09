Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.79).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 303.20 ($4.02) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15). The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 321.20.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.