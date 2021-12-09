B. Riley Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $93.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,534. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

