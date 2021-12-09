B. Riley Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $82.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

